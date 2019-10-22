President Donald Trump injected racial overtones into the House impeachment inquiry on Tuesday by comparing the Democratic-led investigation into his handling of US policy toward Ukraine to a "lynching." The highest-ranking African American in Congress warned Trump about making the comparison.

Lynchings, or hangings, historically were mostly used by whites against black men, mostly in the South, beginning in the late 19th century amid rising racial abuse and tensions in the US. By comparing his possible impeachment to a lynching, Trump is also likening Democrats to a lynch mob.

Under pressure over impeachment, blowback over his Syria policy and other issues, the Republican president tweeted on Tuesday, "So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights.

"All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN!"

Black lynchings

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn criticised Trump's word choices.

"That is one word no president ought to apply to himself," Clyburn said on CNN after the president's tweet was read to him.

"That is a word that we ought to be very, very careful about using."

Democrat Representative Bobby Rush called on Trump to delete the tweet.