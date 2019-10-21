Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a one-day working visit to Russia's coastal city of Sochi to discuss Syria with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The visit comes after Ankara launched Operation Peace Spring on October 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders and aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees.

On October 17, a US delegation headed by Vice President Mike Pence paid a working visit to the capital Ankara, where they met Erdogan and discussed Turkey's anti-terror operation. Following the meeting, the two sides reached a 13-article agreement on northeast Syria.

Turkey agreed to pause its Operation Peace Spring for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of terrorist YPG/PKK forces from the planned safe zone. The hold will expire on October 22 at 1900 GMT.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist group YPG and Daesh.

The US-backed the YPG-dominated SDF militia in the battle Daesh terror group’s last territory in Syria.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation.