WORLD
3 MIN READ
Greens seen gaining as Switzerland elects new parliament
Vote counting began in Switzerland's federal elections, seeing political promise for green party candidates in the traditionally conservative state.
Greens seen gaining as Switzerland elects new parliament
A woman inserts her postal vote into the door of a ballot box on September 29 in Lausanne. / AFP
October 20, 2019

Two Green parties appeared to have made significant gains as Switzerland elected a new parliament on Sunday, while a populist right-wing party remained the country's strongest but saw its support slip, a projection showed.

The projection for SRF public television, several hours after polls closed, tallied with pre-election expectations that environmental concerns would play out in Switzerland too after boosting green parties in neighbouring Germany and Austria in recent European and national elections.

The wealthy Alpine country of 8.2 million people has a traditionally stable political landscape, with parties ranging from the centre-left to the right-wing populist Swiss People's Party – which has established itself as the country's strongest over the past two decades – represented on the governing Federal Council. The executive doesn't include the two green parties.

On Sunday, the Green Party was projected to win 12.7% of the vote — up from 7.1% four years ago. A second, newer party with an environmental focus, the Green Liberals, was seen boosting its support to 7.6% from 4.6%.

Recommended

Support for the Swiss People's Party was seen at 26.3%, down from its peak of 29.4% in an election four years ago that coincided with the peak of an influx of migrants to Europe. There are three other parties in the government: the centre-left Social Democrats, who were projected to win 16.5%; the pro-business Liberals, expected to get 15.2%; and the Christian Democrats, with 12%.

It was unclear whether Sunday's outcome would prompt any changes in the government's composition in the foreseeable future. The legislature elects the seven members of the Federal Council, which makes decisions by consensus. The country's presidency rotates between its members on an annual basis, and voters directly have a say on policy issues in referendums several times a year.

The People's Party, the Social Democrats and Liberals each have two seats on the Federal Council at present, and the Christian Democrats have one. Switzerland isn't a member of the European Union but has close ties with the bloc.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data