Saudi bus crash kills at least 35 foreign pilgrims – state media
Saudi Press Agency citing police says the accident involved a private chartered bus that collided with a heavy vehicle in the western holy city of Medina.
A handout picture from the Saudi Red Crescent obtained by AFP on October 17, 2019 shows a pilgrims' bus in flames on the road near the town of Medina, 840 kms north-west of the Saudi capital Riyadh, late on October 16, 2019. / AFP
October 17, 2019

At least 35 foreigners were killed and four others injured when a bus crashed with another heavy vehicle in the Muslim holy city of Medina, Saudi state media said on Thursday.

The accident involved a collision between "a private chartered bus... with a heavy vehicle (loader)" in the western Saudi Arabian city, a spokesman for Medina police said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Those involved were Arab and Asian pilgrims, according to local media, who carried pictures of the bus engulfed in flames and with its windows blown out.

The injured have been transferred to Al-Hamna Hospital, it added, and authorities have launched an investigation.

As part of efforts to diversify its oil-dependent economy, Saudi Arabia wants to foster a year-round religious tourism sector that includes millions of pilgrims.

SOURCE:AFP
