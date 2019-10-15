TRT's Chairman and Director-General Ibrahim Eren visited and offered condolences to Kurdish journalist Gulay Demir and her family at their home in Turkey's southeastern town of Nusaybin on Tuesday after his father was killed in a YPG/PKK terror attack.

Demir's father was one of the eight civilians killed during a YPK/PKK mortar attack launched across Turkey's border with Syria on October 11.

The terror attack targeting civilians took place amid Turkey's newly launched anti-terror operation in northern Syria, and also injured 35 other people.

"As a daughter, they [YPG/PKK] have made me live the most bitter pain and loss I have ever experienced. I had a lot of dreams I wanted to experience with my father," a visibly shaken Demir told reporters.

"I don't believe this is a goodbye or a farewell, I look forward to the day when I will meet my father again," Demir, a journalist for TRT Kurdi, said.

"While trying to help someone else, while trying to save someone else's child, his children are now orphaned but he made sure that child was saved," Demir added.