The European Union said on Tuesday that a Brexit divorce deal is possible this week but that the British government's proposals so far are not sufficient for sealing an agreement.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said ahead of a meeting of EU ministers that the main challenge now is to turn British proposals on the complex issue of the border on the island of Ireland into something binding.

Barnier said it is "high time to turn good intentions into a legal text".

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said the British proposals to keep the Irish border protected from smuggling and fraud once the UK leaves the bloc remain insufficient.

"The UK proposal contained some steps forward but not enough to guarantee that the internal market will be protected," Blok said.

EU leaders are meeting for a two-day summit in Brussels from Thursday. Brexit will top the agenda as the October 31 Brexit deadline looms.

"Even if an agreement will be difficult –– more and more difficult, we think –– it is still possible this week," Barnier said.

EU nations 'will be firm'