BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Mothercare puts British stores into administration
Britain's children and baby products retailer Mothercare move puts at risk more than 2,000 jobs. The 58-year-old global brand's 79 British stores have been bleeding cash for years.
Mothercare puts British stores into administration
Mothercare's 79 stores in the UK lost $46.9 million last year. / AP
November 4, 2019

Britain's children and baby products retailer Mothercare said on Monday it was putting its loss-making UK business into administration at a risk of more than 2,000 jobs.

The 58-year-old global brand's 79 British stores have been bleeding cash for years.

Mothercare in March reported making a profit of $36.6 million (£28.3 million, 32.8 million euros) from more than 1,000 stores it has worldwide.

Its UK operations lost £36.3 million in the same fiscal year.

The company said it has been holding fruitless talks with partners about its struggling domestic operations since May 2018. It already closed 55 stores last year. 

"It has become clear that (its UK stores) are not capable of returning to a level of structural profitability and returns that are sustainable for the group as it currently stands and/or attractive enough for a third party partner," Mothercare said in a statement.

Recommended

"Furthermore, the company is unable to continue to satisfy the ongoing cash needs of Mothercare UK." 

Mothercare's stock price fell 29 percent to 8.01 pence in morning trading.

The company stressed that its British operations "will be free to continue to trade in the normal course of business" and made no reference to future jobs. 

Financial analysts have blamed Mothercare's problems on its slow development of online operations and unsuccessful marketing campaigns.

A number of historic British brands have been forced to shutter stores due to competition from big-box retailers and online giants such as Amazon.

Their restructuring efforts have been hampered by a limited appetite by investors to bet big on Britain due to uncertainty over the Brexit crisis.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US