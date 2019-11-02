Masked Hong Kong riot police stopped and searched people arriving on Saturday for a march billed as a global "emergency call" for autonomy for a city that was guaranteed its freedoms when it returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

The crowd of more than 3,000, many wearing black and in now-banned face masks, some carrying British and colonial flags, was building fast in Victoria Park, next to the Causeway Bay shopping district, under a hot autumn sun.

Anti-Beijing activist Joshua Wong urged 100,000 people to take part on the 22nd straight weekend of protest.

Anti-riot Police Tactical Unit vans were already in waiting on the narrow side-streets around the Central business district to the west, the marchers' destination later in the afternoon.

Protesters have taken to the streets for five months of sometimes violent unrest, angry at perceived Chinese meddling with Hong Kong's freedoms, including its legal system and politics. China denies the charge.

Activists have attacked police with petrol bombs, set street fires and trashed government buildings and businesses seen as pro-Beijing.

One policeman was slashed in the neck with a knife last month.

Several people wounded