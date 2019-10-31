A fire early Thursday burned down structures at Shuri Castle on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, nearly destroying the UNESCO World Heritage site.

Firefighters were still battling the blaze a few hours after the fire started early Thursday and nearby residents were evacuated to safer areas, Okinawa police spokesman Ryo Kochi said.

The fire in Naha, the prefectural capital of Okinawa, started from the castle's main structure. The main Seiden temple and a Hokuden structure, or north temple, have burned down. A third main structure Nanden, or south temple, was also burned down later.

Nobody has been injured. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

A fire department official in protective gear told reporters in a televised interview from the scene that the fire was reported by private security company that recognised the alarm. The fire that started near the main hall then quickly jumped to the other key buildings.

Footage on NHK television showed parts of the castle, engulfed in orange flames and turning into charred skeleton, collapsing to the ground. Many residents gathered and looked on from a hillside road, where many people quietly took photos to capture what's left of the castle before it's lost. Some people were crying.

"I feel as if we have lost our symbol," said Naha mayor Mikiko Shiroma, who led an emergency response team. "I'm shocked." Shiroma vowed to do everything she could to save what is remained of the castle.