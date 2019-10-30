Chile has withdrawn as host of an APEC trade summit in November where the United States and China had been expected to take major steps toward ending a 15-month-old trade war that has slowed world economic growth.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said he had taken the "painful" decision to cancel the summit in Santiago, as well as a high-profile international gathering on climate change in December, to focus on restoring law and order and pushing through a new social plan.

Riots, arson and protests over inequality this month have left at least 18 people dead, 7,000 arrested and Chilean businesses hit with losses of around $1.4 billion. The metro public transport system in the capital suffered nearly $400 million in damages.

The APEC summit was scheduled to bring together 20 world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Nov 16-17.

US and Chinese negotiators were racing to have the text of an interim trade agreement ready in time for Trump and Xi to sign at the meeting.

Chile's cancellation of the trade summit caught the Trump administration by surprise, a White House official told Reuters. The official said Washington learned about the decision from news reports and is seeking more information.