Defying White House orders, an Army officer serving with President Donald Trump's National Security Council testified to impeachment investigators Tuesday that he twice raised concerns over the administration's push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats and Joe Biden.

Alexander Vindman, a lieutenant colonel who served in Iraq and later as a diplomat, is the first official to testify who actually heard Trump's July 25 call with new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He reported his concerns to the NSC's lead counsel, he said in his prepared remarks.

His arrival in military blue, with medals, created a striking image at the Capitol as the impeachment inquiry reached deeper into the White House.

'I did not think it was proper'

"I was concerned by the call," Vindman said, according to his testimony obtained by The Associated Press. "I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a US citizen, and I was worried about the implications for the US government's support of Ukraine."

Vindman, a 20-year military officer, added to the mounting evidence from other witnesses - diplomats, defence and former administration officials - who are corroborating the initial whistleblower's complaint against Trump and providing new details ahead of a House vote in the impeachment inquiry.

"Every person has put it in higher resolution," said Rep. Denny Heck, D-Wash., during a break in the daylong session.

"That's the story: There's not like a new headline out of all of these," said Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J. "Every single witness, from their own advantage point, has corroborated the central facts of the story we've heard."

The inquiry is looking into Trump's call, in which he asked Zelenskiy for a "favour" — to investigate Democrats — that the Democrats say was a quid pro quo for military aid and could be an impeachable offence.

With the administration directing staff not to appear, Vindman was the first current White House official to testify before the impeachment panels. He was issued a subpoena to appear.

Trump took to Twitter Tuesday to denounce the probe as a "sham," adding: "Why are people that I never even heard of testifying about the call. Just READ THE CALL TRANSCRIPT AND THE IMPEACHMENT HOAX IS OVER!"

'Sacred duty'

Vindman, who arrived in the United States as a 3-year-old from the former Soviet Union, said that it was his "sacred duty" to defend the United States.

Some Trump allies, looking for ways to discredit Vindman, questioned the colonel's loyalties because he was born in the region. But the line of attack was rejected by some Republicans, including Rep. Liz Cheney, who said it was "shameful" to criticize his patriotism.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah called the slams on Vindman "absurd, disgusting and way off the mark. This is a decorated American soldier and he should be given the respect that his service to our country demands."

The testimony came the day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House would vote on a resolution to set rules for public hearings and a possible vote on articles of impeachment.

First Impeachment Inquiry

Thursday's vote would be the first on the impeachment inquiry and aims to nullify complaints from Trump and his allies that the process is illegitimate and unfair.