On Sunday October 27, US President Donald Trump announced that Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi had been killed in a raid in Syria.

The so-called ‘caliph’ of Daesh was responsible for ordering many atrocities carried out by the terror group.

In a news conference, Trump said Baghdadi’s capture or death had been “a priority” for his administration and that the terrorist leader had been “whimpering” and “crying” in his last moments as he “died like a dog”.

Twitter was abuzz with the news of Baghdadi’s death and Trump’s delivery. User Clifford L Freedom, followed by Barack Obama, pointed out the exaggerated, film-like aspects of Trump’s retelling of the story of Baghdadi’s death.

Political analyst and former under secretary of state in the Obama administration Richard Stengel has also criticised Trump’s speech, saying that the president drawing parallels between the dying terrorist and a cornered dog would only alienate “mainstream Muslims … who should be our allies”.

Journalist Mehdi Hassan has celebrated the death of Baghdadi “whose primary victims were Muslims, who was loathed by Muslims”.

Middle East reporter Sam Dagher cautioned about the events in other Middle Eastern countries, namely Iraq and Syria, that should also be the focus of the West rather than solely rejoicing Baghdadi’s death.

Writer for The Intercept, Murtaza Mohammad Hussain, compared the death of Osama bin Laden with the death of Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.