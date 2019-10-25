Assad regime attacked a marketplace in de-escalation zone in embattled Syrian province of Idlib, according to the Syrian civil defence agency White Helmets on Thursday.

At least six people were killed and many others wounded during the artillery attack in al Janoudiyah town, White Helmets added.

In 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

The Syrian regime, however, has consistently broken the terms of the ceasefire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.