Republicans pressed their effort to discredit the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Thursday with plans for a Senate resolution calling it illegitimate, while the White House lauded lawmakers in his party who stormed into a high-security room and interrupted testimony.

The House of Representatives is examining whether there are grounds to impeach Trump over his request in a July telephone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate a domestic political rival, Joe Biden.

The former US vice president is a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to face Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump on Monday called on his fellow Republicans to "get tougher" in fighting the impeachment inquiry, which threatens to end his presidency.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally who on Tuesday agreed with the president's description of the impeachment probe as a "lynching" by Democrats, was scheduled to announce his resolution later on Thursday.

Graham's office said the resolution would condemn the "closed-door, illegitimate impeachment inquiry."

Republicans have sought to attack the legitimacy of the impeachment probe and have complained about depositions being given behind closed doors. The US Constitution, however, gives the House wide latitude in how to handle impeachment.

Even if passed in the Republican-led Senate, the resolution would not affect the House inquiry. However, it would place Republican senators on the record on impeachment at a time when some cracks in Trump's support within his own party have appeared, including pointed criticism from Senator Mitt Romney.

If the House passes articles of impeachment ⁠— formal charges ⁠— the Senate would then hold a trial on whether to remove Trump from office. A two-thirds majority of the 100-seat Republican-controlled Senate would be required to remove the president.

No US president has ever been removed from office via impeachment.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell voiced support for Graham's resolution but did not say when he would bring it up for a vote. He also accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats of having an "impeachment obsession."

Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat, accused Trump and his Republican congressional allies of hypocrisy for demanding that impeachment proceedings be done in public even as the administration withholds subpoenaed documents and tries to block testimony to House investigators.

"One the one hand, you say you want everything to be public when it comes to the hearings. But you won't give up any documents," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "The hypocrisy, the self-serving nature of the president's statements and his Republican allies here in the House and Senate is glaring."

Testimony interrupted

More than two dozen House Republicans barged into a high-security hearing room on Wednesday and delayed for several hours the testimony of a Pentagon official in the impeachment inquiry, complaining about a lack of transparency.