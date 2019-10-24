British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has finally abandoned his promise of an October Brexit and pinned his hopes on a December election.

Two days after lawmakers stymied Johnson's latest attempt to pass his European Union divorce deal, he said on Thursday that the only way to break Britain's Brexit impasse was a general election. Johnson said he would ask lawmakers to vote Monday on a motion calling a national poll for Dec. 12.

To hold an election Johnson must win a vote — by a two-thirds majority — among lawmakers. That looked like a tough task.

Parliament has already dealt Johnson a series of setbacks and derailed his promise to take Britain out of the EU on the scheduled date of October.

'Morally incredible'

The most recent blow came on Tuesday, when lawmakers blocked Johnson's attempt to fast-track an EU divorce bill through parliament in a matter of days, saying they needed more time to scrutinize the legislation.

Britain's next scheduled election is in 2022. To secure an early election, Johnson needs either to win Monday's vote in parliament, or lose a no-confidence vote, which so far opposition parties have refused to call.

The main opposition Labour Party said on Wednesday it would "support a general election when the threat of a no-deal crash-out is off the table."

It had no immediate response to Johnson's statement on Thursday.

Smaller opposition parties said they wanted an election but were wary of doing it on Johnson's terms.

"The UK government has no coherent plan to end the Brexit chaos and a general election will not solve the crisis," said Adam Price, leader of the Welsh party Plaid Cymru.

Johnson said it would be "morally incredible" if opposition lawmakers blocked an election.

"It is time, frankly, for this parliament to make way for a new, fresh parliament that can deliver on the priorities of the British people," he said.

An election can only be held if the EU agrees to postpone the UK's departure to prevent a chaotic no-deal exit. Johnson grudgingly asked for a delay until January 31 on the orders of Britain's Parliament, which wants to avert the economic damage that could come from a no-deal exit.

Though the bloc has not yet given its answer, Johnson said it looked like the EU would grant the delay.

'Don't want' extension

"I'm afraid it looks as though our EU friends are going to respond to parliament's request by having an extension, which I really don't want at all," he said.