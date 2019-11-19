Turkey told the US it would be forced to "look elsewhere" to satisfy its defence needs if the current dispute surrounding F-35 fighter jets continued, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"We said (to the US president) that if the current disagreement on F-35 fighter jets continues, Turkey must look elsewhere to meet medium-term needs," Erdogan told his governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group about a meeting he had with President Donald Trump in Washington on November 13.

"We are not a customer, we are a partner," he underlined.

Turkey's acquisition of the advanced Russian air-defence system prompted the Trump administration to remove Turkey from the F-35 fifth-generation joint strike fighter program in July.

The US maintains that the system could be used by Russia to covertly obtain classified details on the jet and is incompatible with NATO systems.

Turkey, however, counters that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

Erdogan also slammed accusations against Turkey in the US that Ankara was hostile towards Kurds.

"We are not against our Kurdish brothers, we are against the PKK, PYD and YPG, which are terror groups," said Erdogan.