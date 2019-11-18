Eight more witnesses are due to testify in the second week of the televised hearings. They include Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, whose direct interactions with Trump are likely to be a main focus in the investigation of whether the president made security aid to Ukraine contingent on it agreeing to dig up dirt on Biden, who is a leading contender for the Democratic nomination to take on Trump in 2020.

Several witnesses testified last week that they were alarmed over the pressure tactics used against Ukraine, as well as the role of Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

The hearings could pave the way for the House to approve articles of impeachment — formal charges — against Trump. That would lead to a trial in the Senate on whether to convict Trump and remove him from office. Republicans control the Senate and have shown little support for Trump's removal.

House Speaker Pelosi, in her interview on CBS's "Face the Nation" said, "The president could come right before the committee and speak all the truth that he wants if he wants to take the oath of office ... or he can do it in writing. He has every opportunity to present his case."

The latest round of hearings will stretch from Tuesday to Thursday before the House Intelligence Committee. Democrats are looking into whether Trump abused his power in part by withholding $391 million in aid to Ukraine as leverage to get Kiev to investigate Biden. The money, approved by the US Congress to help US ally Ukraine combat Russia-backed separatists, was later provided.

At the first impeachment hearing last Wednesday, Republicans repeatedly blasted Democrats for not calling an anonymous whistleblower to testify publicly or behind closed doors. The whistleblower account of the July 25 call led to Democrats opening the inquiry.

"There's one witness, one witness that they won't bring in front of us, they won't bring in front of the American people, and that's the guy who started it all, the whistleblower," Republican Jim Jordan said on Nov. 13.

Democrat Peter Welch responded at the time, "I would be glad to have the person who started it all come in and testify. President Trump is welcome to take a seat right there."