Protests across Iran have shaken President Hassan Rouhani’s government once again after it decided to increase gas prices 50 percent to a minimum of 15,000 rials (45 cents) per litre.

While the government says it will return revenues gained by the increase to subsidise gas prices for poor citizens through cash transfers, some Iranians, who do not trust the state to follow through on the pledge, showed their anger by burning government offices and banks across the country.

The episode is the latest testing moment for Rouhani, the country’s moderate president, since his re-election in 2017. In December the same year, after leaks detailing controversial budget allocations, people hit the streets, protesting the country’s establishment and government.

But the most recent protests seem to be smaller than in 2017.

“There are still some protests in large and small cities. The exact amount is not clear but based on what I’ve seen the protests are smaller than what they were in January 2017, and clearly much smaller than what you have seen in 2009,” a Tehran-based Iranian journalist, who does not want to disclose her identity, told TRT World.

On Saturday, protests were held across Iran including in the cities of Tehran, Tabriz, Doroud, Garmsar, Gorgan, Ilam, Karaj, Khorramabad, Mehdishahr, Qazvin, Qom, Sanandaj, Shahroud and Shiraz, according to Iranian media outlets.

During the protests, a demonstrator and a police officer died in clashes. The country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khameini, has also backed the government’s decision and top security officials warned that if protesters continued disrupting public order, they will face (unspecified) consequences.

“The main motivation is the change in gas prices,” the Iranian journalist suggested. But she also thinks that after people start protesting, other issues also come up, giving protests an ideological tone.

“I personally think that it will not continue for a long time. This is the third day of protests and most of the parts of Tehran and Karaj where I live and work, there is calm,” the journalist said.

The price change was put into place by the Supreme Economic Coordination Council, which is directly overseen by the president, on Friday.