Hong Kong protests see renewed clashes at university
Police have used tear gas to force hundreds of protesters, some lobbing petrol bombs, to retreat behind make-shift fortifications at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University.
Protesters wear gas masks and hold umbrellas during clashes with police outside Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) in Hong Kong, China, November 17, 2019 / Reuters
November 17, 2019

Hong Kong police said one of their media liaison officers was hit in the leg by an arrow on Sunday in a standoff with anti-government protesters around a barricaded university.

Activists hurled petrol bombs, some by catapult, and shot arrows with bows at police who fired tear gas and water cannon in response in the standoff at the Polytechnic University in Kowloon.

A large group of people arrived on Sunday to try to clean up a debris-strewn roadway. Riot police appeared after the cleaners were warned away by the protesters.

The police shot volleys of tear gas toward the protesters, who sheltered behind a wall of umbrellas across an entire street.

The skirmish came hours after intense overnight clashes in which the two sides exchanged tear gas and gasoline bombs. Many protesters retreated inside the Polytechnic campus.

Protesters have largely retreated from other major universities that were occupied for much of last week, but a contingent remains at Polytechnic.

Hong Kong’s anti-government protests have been raging for more than five months.

SOURCE:AP
