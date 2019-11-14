At least four protesters were killed by teargas canisters in Baghdad on Thursday, medical sources told AFP, the latest deaths from what human rights groups have slammed as a "gruesome" misuse of the weapon

The United Nations had already documented 16 deaths from such military-grade canisters, which are up to 10 times heavier than regular tear gas grenades and can pierce skulls or lungs.

Security forces used live fire, rubber bullets and shot tear gas canisters in a bid to disperse hundreds of protesters gathered near Tahrir Square, a Reuters cameraman said.

Most of those hurt had choked on tear gas or had been hit by rubber bullets and were taken to hospital, medical sources said.

Protesters said the security forces had stepped up their firing of tear gas canisters and rubber bullets early on Thursday morning.