Australian officials ordered people in several communities, including a major tourist destination, to evacuate immediately on Wednesday as firefighters struggled to contain more than 150 bushfires raging across the country's east coast.

Meanwhile, a helicopter crashed while being used to fight a bushfire in the northern Australian state of Queensland on Wednesday, a fire service official told AFP.

"We're aware that the helicopter crashed during waterbombing operations at the Pechey fire today," the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson said.

"We are currently looking for further clarification regarding the pilot's condition."

Not in the clear

While a cool change overnight brought some relief for firefighters in New South Wales (NSW) state, attention shifted to its northern neighbour Queensland, where hot, dry and windy conditions had created a severe fire danger.

Authorities issued a "leave immediately" warning, the highest level, for several areas including Noosa, a popular beachside holiday destination 150 km (93.2 miles) north of Brisbane, the state capital of Queensland.

"Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing," Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) said in the emergency warning. "The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path."

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington told Reuters many of the residents in the affected north, accessible only by ferry or via the beach, had already evacuated earlier this week.

But he added that winds were picking up, "making things particularly tricky. There are plenty of crews battling the fire, including two helicopters."

Bushfires are a common and deadly threat in Australia's hot, dry summers, but the ferocity and early arrival of this year's outbreak in the southern hemisphere spring has caught many by surprise. They have so far claimed three lives and destroyed around 2.5 million acres of farmland and bush.