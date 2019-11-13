A car bombing in Kabul during morning rush hour Wednesday targeted a private security company's convoy, with officials later saying that 12 people were killed, including children.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taliban and Daesh are active in the Afghan capital and have claimed many previous attacks in the city.

The explosion occurred in the Qasaba area, in the Afghan capital's police district 15. The Gardaworld security company was the apparent target, according to Nasrat Rahimi, an Interior Ministry spokesman.

The attack also wounded 20, including four of the company's foreign staff, he said but declined to reveal their nationalities. Reports in the immediate aftermath of the attack said seven had died but Marwa Amini, the ministry's deputy spokeswoman, later released the new death toll in a tweet.

A vehicle belonging to the security company and two private cars were damaged in the attack, Rahimi added and said an investigation was underway into the bombing.

Ambulance sirens were heard shortly after the car bomb went off and a large plume of smoke rose from the area — scenes all too familiar for Kabul and other cities and towns across Afghanistan.

Among those killed were 12-year-old Dunya and her 7-year old brother who were on their way to school. The two children were walking with their father when the car detonated. The father, who was severely wounded and lost a leg and a hand, was in hospital, according to reports on social media.