President Erdogan arrives in US for talks with Donald Trump
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Donald Trump are to hold a bilateral meeting at the White House on Wednesday followed by a joint press conference.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Washington, DC on Tuesday for official talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump. / AA
November 12, 2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Washington, DC late on Tuesday for a two-day visit during which he will hold official talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

The president and First Lady Emine Erdogan were greeted by a group of Turkish citizens in front of the Willard Hotel, where he will be staying.

The group were also holding banners protesting against the YPG/PKK terror organisation.

Erdogan and Trump are to hold a bilateral meeting at the White House on Wednesday followed by a joint press conference.

Erdogan spoke earlier on in Ankara, saying that Turkey's military operation in northern Syria and the fight against the Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO) would be among the major topics addressed at the meeting.

He also said he will address counterterrorism, security issues of common concern, military and defence industry cooperation, as well as economic and commercial relations 

The president's last visit to Washington was in 2017.

SOURCE:AA
