Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua and Mexico on Sunday decried the resignation of embattled Bolivian President Evo Morales shortly after the head of the military urged him to step down, labelling the process a "coup".

In a post on Twitter, Argentine president-elect Alberto Fernandez, who will assume power in December, said a “coup” was staged in Bolivia due to violent protests by civilians, the negligence of the police force and unresponsiveness of the army.

Fernandez criticised the process that led to Morales’ resignation and called on Bolivia to side with democracy.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro urged all social and political groups across the globe to protest the Bolivian military’s action.

Speaking on Twitter, Maduro said he condemned the “coup” against Morales and said people in Venezuela would hold protests to defend the rights of the indigenous people of Bolivia, who were “victims” of racism.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said the rightists in Bolivia attacked democracy with a violent and cowardly “coup” and that he stood with Morales, calling on the international community to mobilize for Morales’ freedom.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said his country would maintain its position of respect for democracy and rejected the ongoing military operation in Bolivia.

“No to coup,” he added.