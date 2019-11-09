Hong Kong protesters are planning a 24th straight weekend of pro-democracy rallies, including inside shopping malls across the Chinese-ruled city on Sunday, some of which have started peacefully in recent weeks and descended into violent chaos.

Protesters have also called for a general strike on Monday and for people to block public transport, calls that have come to nothing in the past.

Meanwhile, seven Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers have either been detained or face arrest on Saturday, in a move expected to escalate public fury a day after the death of a student linked to months of anti-government protests.

A police statement said three of the lawmakers had been detained and charged on Saturday with obstructing the local assembly during a raucous May 11 meeting over a now-shelved China extradition bill that sparked five months of protests calling for democratic reforms.

The others received summons to turn up at police stations Saturday to face arrest.

Pro-democracy lawmakers slammed the government clampdown as a calculated move to provoke more violence as an excuse to postpone or cancel November 24 district elections, low-level polls viewed as a barometer of public sentiment in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Weekend rallies

The weekend starts with a rally on Saturday to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and a "support martyrs" assembly, both of which are likely to turn to protesters' demands for universal suffrage for the former British colony.

Police granted permission for a gathering at Tamar park, one of the rare approvals for a protest in recent weeks.

Candlelight vigils mourning a student who died after a high fall during a rally in the early hours of Monday quickly spiralled into street fires and cat-and-mouse clashes between protesters and police on Friday.