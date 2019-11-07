Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised on Thursday the European Union for its attitude toward Turkey.

"Recently, the EU's attitude toward our country is far from constructive," Erdogan said at a news conference in Budapest, Hungary’s capital, alongside Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Erdogan said bilateral problems of some EU member countries with Turkey should not hinder the relations between Turkey and the EU.

His remarks came after co-chairing the 4th meeting of the Turkey-Hungary High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council with Orban.

TRT World's Ali Mustafa reports.