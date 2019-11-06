The first freight train from China to Europe set off from Ankara on Wednesday after a brief stopover.

The train will cross to Europe using Istanbul's sub-sea tunnel, Marmaray.

At a ceremony at the Ankara Station, Infrastructure Minister Cahit Turhan said that Turkey with its geographical location, history and culture has a great role in the economic and social development of Asian, European, Balkan, Caucasus, Middle Eastern, Mediterranean and Black Sea countries.

"With an investment of $754 billion, we have strengthened our transport and communications infrastructure and completed the missing links on international transport routes," Turhan said.

He praised China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative project aimed at linking Europe, China, Asia and the Middle East with a network of roads and railways.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports.

Turhan said that the China Railway Express, which made its first journey on the Baku-Tiblisi-Kars route, gave a new direction to railway transportation.