Iraqi prime minister on Tuesday said all the demands of protesters seeking dissolution of the government was “legitimate”, but warned that ongoing grievance would grow further if the government steps down.

Following a meeting of ministers in the capital Baghdad, Adel Abdul-Mahdi delivered remarks on the ongoing anti-government protests that started at the beginning of October.

He said the dissolution of the government was not possible “without a quick and flexible alternative”.

"The resignation of the government may lead to further deepening of the problems in the country. Due to its limited authority, the interim government cannot approve the budget and realize the reforms demanded," the premier said.

However, he added that he was ready to leave his post should the political parties agreed on his replacement.

The prime minister went on to say that the protests across the country were peaceful and legitimate and demonstrators' demands would be responded in line with the law.

In addition, he said there were provocateurs clouding the protests by attacking private and public property.

Iraqi authorities reportedly cut off Internet access for nearly all of Baghdad and the southern part of the country on Tuesday as the latest wave of protests resulted in casualties.

At least 13 killed in the last 24 hours

Iraqi security forces shot dead at least 13 protesters in the past 24 hours, abandoning weeks of comparative restraint to unleash live gunfire in a bid to crush demonstrations against the political parties that control the government.

After eight people were killed during the day on Monday, security forces shot dead at least five others overnight or early on Tuesday, including one killed with live fire at a funeral procession for another who died hours earlier.

More than 260 Iraqis have been killed in demonstrations since the start of October against a government they see as corrupt and beholden to foreign interests, above all Iran.

Most of those deaths took place during the first week of the demonstrations, when snipers shot on crowds from Baghdad rooftops. But after the government appeared to have curbed the use of some deadly tactics, the protests swelled rapidly over the past ten days.

The new violence began a day after Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi appealed to protesters to suspend their movement, which he said had achieved its goals and was hurting the economy.

He has said he is willing to resign if politicians agree on a replacement, and has promised a number of reforms. But protesters say that is not enough and the entire political class needs to go.