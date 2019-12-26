Libya's internationally recognised government has formally requested from Turkey "air, ground and sea" military support to fend off an offensive from warlord Khalifa Haftar's militia to take the capital Tripoli, a Libyan official said on Thursday.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said earlier on Thursday that his country will send troops to Libya at the request of Tripoli as soon as next month.

Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan added the Turkish parliament will in January vote on a motion to send troops to Libya to support the UN-backed government in Tripoli.

"We will present the motion to send troops (to Libya) as soon as parliament resumes" on January 7, Erdogan said.

"God willing, we will pass it in parliament on January 8-9 and thus respond to an invitation" from the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, he said.

Erdogan's comments come after Turkey's parliament on Saturday ratified a security and military cooperation deal with the Libyan government of Fayez al Sarraj.

Turkish military aid needed to fight Haftar

Libya's Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said that the GNA will officially demand military aid from Turkey.

Addressing a news conference in Tripoli, Bashagha said the aid will be used to confront the militants of warlord Khalifa Haftar, who is fighting the GNA.

He alleged that Haftar was providing bases and airports to foreign countries.

He reiterated that Turkey, Tunisia and Algeria will form a joint alliance.

"There will be great cooperation between Turkey, Tunisia and Algeria, and we will be in one alliance and this will serve our people, our security the stability in the region."

Referring to a meeting between President Erdogan and Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday, he said: "We welcome any initiative that is inclusive of all Libyans as well as any initiative that must be under the auspices of the United Nations."

"We [Turkey and Libya] must unite efforts to launch a political process for a cease-fire in Libya," he added.