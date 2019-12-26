A powerful suicide car bombing targeted an Afghan army compound in the country's north on Thursday morning, killing six Afghan soldiers, the defence ministry said, blaming the Taliban for the attack.

Shortly after the bomber detonated the car laden with explosives, a group of insurgents stormed into the compound, setting off a shootout with Afghan forces.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in Balkh province, the ministry statement said. Three Afghan soldiers were also wounded in the explosion and the ensuing “terrorist attack,” it said.

The provincial governor's spokesman, Munir Farhad, said fighting inside the compound continued for hours before the attackers were repelled.

Uptick in violence