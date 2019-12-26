WORLD
Suicide bombing kills 6 troops in north Afghanistan
After the bomber detonated the explosives-laden car, a group of insurgents stormed the compound and engaged fire with Afghan forces.
In this file photograph from November 11, 2016, Afghan security personnel stand around an explosion crater near the German consulate in Mazar Sharif, capital of Balkh province, Afghanistan. / AP Archive
December 26, 2019

A powerful suicide car bombing targeted an Afghan army compound in the country's north on Thursday morning, killing six Afghan soldiers, the defence ministry said, blaming the Taliban for the attack. 

Shortly after the bomber detonated the car laden with explosives, a group of insurgents stormed into the compound, setting off a shootout with Afghan forces.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in Balkh province, the ministry statement said. Three Afghan soldiers were also wounded in the explosion and the ensuing “terrorist attack,” it said.

The provincial governor's spokesman, Munir Farhad, said fighting inside the compound continued for hours before the attackers were repelled.

Uptick in violence

The Taliban have been active in Balk in recent days. 

They targeted an army checkpoint in the province's district of Dawlatabad on Tuesday, killing at least seven Afghan soldiers and wounding six other members of the security forces — three soldiers and three intelligence agents. 

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for that attack, saying also that the insurgents captured four Afghan troops and seized weapons and ammunition form the checkpoint.

The Taliban now control or hold sway over practically half of Afghanistan but continue to stage near-daily attacks targeting Afghan and US forces, as well as government officials. The attacks continue even as the Taliban hold peace talks with a US envoy tasked with negotiating an end to the 18-year conflict, America's longest war. 

Scores of Afghan civilians are also killed in the crossfire or by roadside bombs planted by militants.

SOURCE:AP
