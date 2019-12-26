WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel strikes Gaza after rockets intercepted by air defence - local media
Sirens warning of rocket fire from Gaza cut short a rally by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he campaigned for his party's primaries the following day, public television reported.
Israel strikes Gaza after rockets intercepted by air defence - local media
Flame and smoke are seen during an Israeli air strike in the central Gaza Strip September 11, 2019 / Reuters
December 26, 2019

Israeli warplanes targeted Gaza early on Thursday morning in response to alleged rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave forced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to quit an election campaign rally, Israeli media reported. 

The Israeli military said combat jets and helicopter gunships struck several targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza, according to the local media. 

Israel's military confirmed the launch that led Netanyahu to take shelter in Ashkelon, which is 12 km from the coastal Palestinian enclave, and said the rocket was shot down by an Iron Dome air defence interceptor.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from Gaza, which is under the control of Hamas and where a smaller armed faction exchanged fire with Israel during a two-day surge of violence last month.

Israeli TV stations showed Netanyahu, who is campaigning to keep the helm of the conservative Likud party in an internal election on Thursday, being escorted off a stage by bodyguards. 

It was the second such incident after a September appearance by Netanyahu in the nearby town of Ashdod was briefly disrupted by a rocket siren.

Recommended

Israel sparked the November fighting in Gaza by assassinating Baha Abu Al Atta, a commander it accused of ordering the launch against Ashdod.

"He (Al-Atta) is no longer around," a video circulated on social media showed a smiling Netanyahu saying after he retook the stage in Ashkelon, to cheers from onlookers.

In a veiled threat to retaliate for Wednesday's attack, he added: "Whoever tried to make an impression just now should pack his bags."

While Netanyahu is widely expected to retain Likud's leadership, he faces a tough battle ahead of a March general election in Israel - it's third in a year, after he and his centrist rival Benny Gantz failed to secure majorities in two previous ballots. Netanyahu's standing has been dented by an indictment on corruption charges that he denies.

Netanyahu's failure to stem attacks from Gaza has been invoked by his political rivals.

"The situation in which Israeli citizens live at the mercy of terrorists and the prime minister of Israel is unable to tour parts of his country is a badge of shame on the security policy in the south - and a loss of deterrence that no sovereign country can accept," Gantz, a former military chief, said in a statement on Wednesday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'