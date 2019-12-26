Israeli warplanes targeted Gaza early on Thursday morning in response to alleged rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave forced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to quit an election campaign rally, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli military said combat jets and helicopter gunships struck several targets belonging to Hamas in Gaza, according to the local media.

Israel's military confirmed the launch that led Netanyahu to take shelter in Ashkelon, which is 12 km from the coastal Palestinian enclave, and said the rocket was shot down by an Iron Dome air defence interceptor.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from Gaza, which is under the control of Hamas and where a smaller armed faction exchanged fire with Israel during a two-day surge of violence last month.

Israeli TV stations showed Netanyahu, who is campaigning to keep the helm of the conservative Likud party in an internal election on Thursday, being escorted off a stage by bodyguards.

It was the second such incident after a September appearance by Netanyahu in the nearby town of Ashdod was briefly disrupted by a rocket siren.