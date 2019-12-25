Algeria is holding an elaborate military funeral for the general who was the de facto ruler of the gas-rich country amid political turmoil throughout this year.

Crowds packed the route of the funeral cortege on Wednesday to pay homage to General Ahmed Gaid Salah, who was chief of the armed forces.

Some people ran alongside the military vehicles and some waved Algerian flags.

Gaid Salah died unexpectedly on Monday after a heart attack, plunging Algeria into new uncertainty after 10 months of pro-democracy protests.

Wednesday’s events include a ceremony at the Palace of the People followed by a burial at the El Alia cemetery alongside others who fought in Algeria’s war for independence from France.