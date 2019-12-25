Emirati authorities have arrested relatives of dissidents living in exile or prison, according to human rights activists.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) says dozens of people were arrested by state security forces in what it described as “collective punishment”. Those arrested were related to eight dissidents.

The rights group also said Emirati authorities had revoked citizenship from 19 relatives of two dissidents. Another 30 relatives of six dissidents were banned from traveling, while another 22 relatives of three dissidents are banned from renewing their ID documents.

Relatives of dissidents faced further obstacles, such as restrictions on the work they could do, as well as facing difficulty pursuing higher education.

“UAE authorities, in their determination to crush dissent, have allowed their state security apparatus to use its near-unchecked power to continually punish the families of activists, both detained and living abroad,” said HRW’s Michael Page.

“The authorities should cease these vindictive attacks, which amount to collective punishment.”