TÜRKİYE
YPG/PKK terror attack injures 14 civilians in northern Syria
The attackers used two motorcycles laced with remote-controlled explosives as they targetted civilians in the district centre of Jarabulus, Turkey's defence ministry said.
Among the injured were children, while four people sustained serious injuries in the attack. / AA
December 25, 2019

At least 14 civilians were injured in northern Syria when the terrorist YPG/PKK carried out a bomb attack in the district of Jarabulus, Turkey's defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The YPG/PKK terrorists targeted civilians in the district centre using two motorcycles armed with remote-controlled explosives, the ministry said on Twitter.

Children injured

Among the injured were children, the ministry said, adding that four people sustained serious injuries in the attack.  

The YPG/PKK terror group is targeting settlement areas under control of the Syrian National Army, which fought alongside the Turkish forces in Turkish-led anti-terror operations in northern Syria.

Since 2016, Turkey has conducted three successful operations in northern Syria against the terrorist YPG/PKK and Daesh: Operation Euphrates Shield (2016-17), Operation Olive Branch (2018), and Operation Peace Spring.

Operation Peace Spring, launched on October 9, aims to eliminate the terrorist YPG/PKK in northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

On October 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometres south of Turkey's border, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would carry out joint patrols there.   

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.   

SOURCE:AA
