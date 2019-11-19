WORLD
2 MIN READ
US House approves bill to avert government shutdown this week
The monthlong spending bill would avert a Thanksgiving government shutdown but opens the door to a possible shutdown just before Christmas.
US House approves bill to avert government shutdown this week
In this Tuesday, October 1, 2013, file photo, dark clouds pass over the Capitol in Washington. / AP
November 19, 2019

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday approved legislation to avert a widespread government shutdown later this week with a bill extending temporary federal funding through December 20.

The legislation passed the House by a vote of 231-192, with all but a dozen Republicans voting against the funding.

It now goes to the Senate, which will aim to approve it before midnight Thursday when existing funds expire.

The short-term spending bill would keep federal agencies running for another month in hopes the additional time will help negotiators wrap up more than $1.4 trillion in unfinished appropriations bills.

The monthlong spending bill comes as negotiations on the full-year spending package have hit a rough patch.

Recommended

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday said the White House had indicated its support for the bill.

This second stop-gap bill since September is needed because Congress has not completed a series of regular appropriations bills for the fiscal year that began on October 1.

That in part is because of disagreements between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrats, who control the House, over the billions of dollars he wants to build a US-Mexico border wall.

The same disagreements resulted in a record-long, 35-day partial government shutdown that began late last December and extended into early 2019.

The House is also expected to be in the midst of impeachment proceedings in December, adding another obstacle to negotiations.

SOURCE:Reuters, AP
Explore
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise