The US House of Representatives on Tuesday approved legislation to avert a widespread government shutdown later this week with a bill extending temporary federal funding through December 20.

The legislation passed the House by a vote of 231-192, with all but a dozen Republicans voting against the funding.

It now goes to the Senate, which will aim to approve it before midnight Thursday when existing funds expire.

The short-term spending bill would keep federal agencies running for another month in hopes the additional time will help negotiators wrap up more than $1.4 trillion in unfinished appropriations bills.

The monthlong spending bill comes as negotiations on the full-year spending package have hit a rough patch.