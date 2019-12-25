WORLD
Tunisia will help stability efforts in Libya – Turkey
On a surprise visit to Tunis, Turkish President Erdogan said he discussed possible steps for a ceasefire in Libya with his Tunisian counterpart, Kais Saied, and will consider sending Turkish troops upon Libyan government’s request.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at a joint press conference with Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied in Tunis, Tunisia, on December 25, 2019. / AA
December 25, 2019

Turkey believes that Tunisia will contribute to efforts to promote stability in its eastern neighbour Libya, Turkey’s president said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied during a surprise visit to the capital Tunis, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the turmoil in Libya is affecting not just itself but also neighbouring countries like Tunisia.

"I believe Tunisia will make valuable and constructive contributions to efforts to achieve stability in Libya," Erdogan said.

He also said that during his visit, he and Saied discussed steps to start a political process after a cease-fire in Libya, and how Tunisia might help.

About the maritime and military support deals Turkey and Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) signed on Nov. 27, Erdogan touched on the possibility of Turkish forces going to Libya if the GNA asks, saying that Turkey never went anywhere without an invitation.

“If there is an invitation, we will think about that,” he explained.

Erdogan said Turkey is taking steps with the UN-recognised GNA led by Prime Minister Fayez Al Sarraj.

Erdogan dismissed the eastern Libya-based warlord Khalifa Haftar—a rival to the Government of National Accord—saying that it "lacks qualifications" and that "we should not let our brothers in Libya be persecuted by" Haftar militants.

Saied, for his part, said that he and Erdogan discussed the issue of Libya in detail.

Cooperation on health and agriculture, as well as economic, social and political issues, were also discussed, Saied said.

“The memorandum of understanding signed between Turkey and Libya determines the [maritime] boundaries between the two countries. This is an issue between the two countries. It does not cover Tunisia,” Saied added. 

On Nov. 27, Ankara and Tripoli’s GNA signed two separate agreements, one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Since the ouster of late leader Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in the capital Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

SOURCE:AA
