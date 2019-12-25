Turkey believes that Tunisia will contribute to efforts to promote stability in its eastern neighbour Libya, Turkey’s president said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied during a surprise visit to the capital Tunis, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the turmoil in Libya is affecting not just itself but also neighbouring countries like Tunisia.

"I believe Tunisia will make valuable and constructive contributions to efforts to achieve stability in Libya," Erdogan said.

He also said that during his visit, he and Saied discussed steps to start a political process after a cease-fire in Libya, and how Tunisia might help.

About the maritime and military support deals Turkey and Libya’s Government of National Accord (GNA) signed on Nov. 27, Erdogan touched on the possibility of Turkish forces going to Libya if the GNA asks, saying that Turkey never went anywhere without an invitation.

“If there is an invitation, we will think about that,” he explained.

Erdogan said Turkey is taking steps with the UN-recognised GNA led by Prime Minister Fayez Al Sarraj.