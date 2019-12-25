Mexico says Bolivian security forces have increased their presence around the Mexican ambassador's La Paz residence, where a group of former Cabinet ministers and others loyal to ousted president Evo Morales have sought refuge.

Troops gathered in larger numbers around the residence on Tuesday, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said. Maximiliano Reyes, Mexico's undersecretary for Latin America, described the Bolivian patrols around the diplomatic property as a "siege."

Relations between the two countries have been strained since Mexico granted asylum to Morales after he resigned November 10 following national upheaval over his claim of victory in an election marred by vote-rigging. Morales has since relocated to Argentina and says he plans to stay involved in politics in neighboring Bolivia, while some former top aides remain holed up in the Mexican ambassador's residence.

Willson Santamaria, Bolivia's deputy minister of public security, said the Morales loyalists would not be allowed to leave the country.

"We have taken the necessary steps so that the security forces immediately track and detect any help, any complicity in helping the fugitives flee the country," he said.