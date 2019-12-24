Russian officials say a top-of-the-line fighter jet has crashed on a training mission but that its pilot bailed out safely.

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation said in a statement on Tuesday that the Su-57 fighter came down during a training flight near Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the country's far east. It said the plane's pilot safely ejected and there was no damage on the ground.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

