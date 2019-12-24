Police in Nepal have detained 122 Chinese nationals in its biggest crackdown on crime by foreigners entering the country on tourist visas, officials said on Tuesday.

The chief of police in the capital, Kathmandu, Uttam Subedi, said 122 Chinese men and women were rounded up in raids on Monday following information that they were engaged in suspicious activities.

The Chinese are suspected of carrying out cybercrime and hacking into bank cash machines, Subedi said, adding that they were being held in different police stations and that their passports and laptop computers had been seized.

"This is the first time that so many foreigners have been detained for suspected criminal activities," he said.

Chinese embassy officials were not immediately available for comment but another senior police officer, Hobindra Bogati, said the embassy knew of the raids and had supported the detention of the suspects.

Chinese people are regularly detained in Asian countries on suspicion of involvement in various illegal activities, often involving fraud back in China.