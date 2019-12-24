WORLD
2 MIN READ
Checkpoint attack kills at least 7 Afghan soldiers – defence ministry
Afghanistan's defence ministry says an “enemy" attack in Balkh province district of Dawlatabad left at least seven soldiers dead and six other security force members wounded. A local official gave a higher death toll.
Checkpoint attack kills at least 7 Afghan soldiers – defence ministry
In this October 1, 2015 file photo, Afghanistan's security forces take their position during a clash by Taliban fighters in the highway between Balkh province to Kunduz city, north of Kabul, Afghanistan. / AP
December 24, 2019

An early morning attack on an army checkpoint in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday killed at least seven Afghan soldiers, the defence ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that the “enemy" attack in Balkh province's district of Dawlatabad also wounded six other members of the security forces – three soldiers and three intelligence agents.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the wording of the statement indicated that the authorities blame the Taliban, who are active in the district. An investigation was under way, the statement added.

Mohammad Yousuf, the district governor of Dawlatabad, said dozens of Taliban insurgents targeted a checkpoint manned jointly by Afghan soldiers and intelligence agents, killing 15.

Recommended

The Taliban now control or hold sway over practically half of Afghanistan but continue to stage near-daily attacks targeting Afghan and US forces, as well as government officials. 

The attacks come even as the Taliban hold peace talks with a US envoy tasked with negotiating an end to the 18-year conflict, America's longest war. 

Scores of Afghan civilians are also killed in the crossfire or by roadside bombs planted by militants.

On Monday, an American soldier was killed in combat in northern Kunduz province. The Taliban claimed they were behind a fatal roadside bombing that targeted American and Afghan forces.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'