France's defence ministry announced on Monday it had carried out its first armed drone strike, killing seven militants in central Mali over the weekend.

France joins a tiny group of countries that use armed drones, including the United States.

The drone deployment came nearly one month after two French helicopters collided in Mali, killing 13 soldiers in the deadliest military loss for France in nearly four decades.

A defence ministry statement said the drone strike took place Saturday while French President Emmanuel Macron was visiting neighbouring Ivory Coast, where France has a military base. Macron already had announced that French forces had killed 33 militants that day.

The drone strike targeted militants in the Ouagadou forest, where a group known as the Macina Liberation Front is active. French commandos “were attacked by a group of terrorists who infiltrated on motorcycles,” the ministry said.

“Working in a difficult environment, in a densely wooded region, this action was made possible by the action of ground troops supported by the air component,” the ministry said.

The French military successfully tested its weaponised Reaper drone for the first time last week, and Defense Minister Florence Parly called the drones “protectors for our troops and effective against the enemy."