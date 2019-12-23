Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year.

Saudi Deputy Public Prosecutor and spokesman Shalaan al Shalaan, reading out the verdict in the trial, said the court dismissed charges against the remaining three of the 11 people that had been on trial, finding them not guilty. A top aid of the crown prince believed by many to be involved in the planning of the murder was investigated but not charged.

Khashoggi was a US resident and critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS), the kingdom's de facto ruler.

He was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, where he had gone to receive papers ahead of his wedding. His body was reportedly dismembered and removed from the building, and his remains have not been found.

The killing caused a global uproar, tarnishing the crown prince's image.

The decision is far from meeting the expectations of both our country and the international community for enlightening all aspects of this murder and for the manifestation of justice, Hami Aksoy, Turkish foreign ministry spokesman, said in a statement.

Verdicts can be appealed

The CIA and some Western governments have said they believe Prince Mohammed ordered the killing, but Saudi officials say he had no role. Eleven Saudi suspects were put on trial over his death in secretive proceedings in Riyadh.

In the investigation into the murder, 21 were arrested and 10 were called in for questioning without arrest, Shalaan said.