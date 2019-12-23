WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fire at warehouse in India's capital kills nine, injures three
Officials said the fire broke out in the early hours of Monday at Kirari area of New Delhi and its cause was yet unknown, taking about three hours to contain it.
FILE: A Delhi Fire Service truck is seen along a street near the site of a factory where a fire broke out, in Anaj Mandi area of New Delhi on December 8, 2019. / AFP Archive
December 23, 2019

Fire at a warehouse in India's capital on killed 9 people and left at least 3 injured on Monday, fire officials said.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday at Kirari area of New Delhi and its cause was yet unknown, an official with the Delhi Fire Service said. It took about three hours to contain the fire.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The injured were admitted to the nearby Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, the official said. The blaze was the second major fire in New Delhi this month.

On December 8, a fire believed to be caused by an electrical short circuit engulfed a building in the city's Karol Bagh, killing at least 43 people.

SOURCE:AP
