Air strikes by the Syrian regime and its ally Russia on Saturday killed 12 civilians in the country's last major opposition bastion where a rise in violence has forced tens of thousands to flee.

The bombardments hit the northwestern province of Idlib, which has been increasingly targeted this month by regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces.

On Saturday, the bombing killed eight civilians in the town of Saraqeb, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights [or SOHR]

Four others were killed in separate air strikes in other towns in southern Idlib.

And 36 others were wounded, the Britain-based monitoring group added.

The intensification of air strikes on southern Idlib since December 16 has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.

Violent clashes

The bombardment came as violent clashes continued for a third straight day between regime loyalists and the opposition forces and rebels who dominate the province.