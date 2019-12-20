Britain's new parliament on Friday gave its initial approval to a revised EU divorce deal that sets up a high-stakes clash with Brussels over the sides' future ties.

The 358 to 234 vote paves the way for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to deliver on his winning general election promise to "get Brexit done" without further delays on January 31.

But it also pushes Britain and the remaining 27 European Union member states closer to another cliff edge that could end decades of unfettered trade when the post-Brexit transition period shuts at the end of 2020.

A snap poll last week gave Johnson's pro-Brexit Conservatives a commanding majority of 365 seats in the 650-member lower House of Commons.

The main opposition Labour – out of power since 2010 and riven by internal conflicts over Britain's place in the world – was relegated to its worst defeat since 1935.

Johnson's triumph dispelled any doubts over whether Britain would follow through on the results of its 2016 referendum and become the first nation to leave the bloc.

It has been a rocky 47-year sojourn that saw Brussels and London wrangle over currency controls and whose laws take precedence in specific fields.

The 2016 Brexit campaign was also dominated by debates over migrants and Britain's right to control its frontiers.

"We are one step closer to getting Brexit done," Johnson tweeted after the vote.

The House of Commons is expected to formally approve Johnson's separation terms on January 9.

'Rat hairs in paprika'

Yet Britain remains a politically divided country in which arguments over Europe rage on.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is stepping down in the wake of the election fiasco.

But he told parliament ahead of Friday's vote that Johnson was setting the country on a "reckless direction" that handed power to big business and risked consumers' health.

"We still believe it's a terrible deal," Corbyn said.

"Given the chance, they'll slash food standards to match those in the United States, where what are called 'acceptable levels' of rat hairs in paprika and rat hairs in orange juice are allowed," he said.

The secessionist Scottish National Party (SNP) also maintained its doom-laden vision of Brexit.