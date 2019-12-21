Western Balkan leaders met on Saturday to advance EU-supported plans for free movement of people and goods in their region to boost trade and investment.

The leaders of Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia and Albania met in the Albanian capital Tirana for their third meeting to give shape to the idea.

All Western Balkan countries, blighted by wars in the 1990s, aspire to join the European Union, but their accession has been slowed down by Brexit and lack of domestic reforms.

Serbia and Montenegro are already negotiating EU membership while Albania and North Macedonia's accession talks were put on hold in October.

"We cannot survive without this because we are small and insignificant if we do not increase our labour and economic markets," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters after the discussions.

"We shall be trying to create a joint labour market that means comparatively a higher level of attraction for foreign investors."

Serbs, North Macedonians and Albanians could work in each other's countries given labour shortages, and align rules to create a market of up to 12 million people, he said.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said the European Union supported the plan.