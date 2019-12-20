Clashes between the Syrian regime and armed groups in the country's last major opposition bastion have killed more than 80 on both sides in the past 24 hours, despite UN calls for de-escalation, a war monitor said on Friday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 42 militants and nine rebels had been killed in battles with regime forces in the northwestern province of Idlib since Thursday night.

The fighting near the rebel-held town of Maarat al Numan also killed 30 Syrian regime loyalists, the Observatory said.

Warplanes from regime ally Russia pounded areas around Maaret al Numan and the nearby town of Saraqeb with a series of air strikes, said the Observatory which relies on a network of sources across Syria.

The flare-up triggered a wave of displacement from nearby areas, said an AFP correspondent in Maarat al Numan.

Thousands of people have fled to the Turkish border from northwestern Syria because of the intensified bombardment, residents and rescue workers told Reuters.

A long line of vehicles was seen on Friday leaving Maarat al Numan which has borne the brunt of the attacks, which included air strikes, they said.

"The exodus is in the thousands. It's a humanitarian catastrophe, we are seeing people walking in the streets and people waiting near the homes for cars to take them out," said Osama Ibrahim, a rescue worker from Maarat al Numan.

Yasser Ibrahim al Dandal said he was fleeing with his family to olive groves in northern Idlib, where they would sleep out in the open.