BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
French telecom company Orange convicted over suicides
Orange was fined and ordered to pay more in damages over suicides in the 2000s while the company was undergoing difficult restructuring.
French telecom company Orange convicted over suicides
Didier Lombard, former CEO of France Telecom, arrives to attend the trial of French group France Telecom, which became Orange in 2013, and its former bosses for "moral harassment" at the Paris criminal court, France, May 6, 2019 / Reuters
December 20, 2019

French telecoms group Orange and its former CEO Didier Lombard were guilty of "moral harassment" that prompted a spate of suicides during a restructuring at the company in the late 2000s, a court ruled on Friday.

The court sentenced Lombard to a year in jail, of which eight months was suspended, and a $16,680 (15,000 euros) fine in a landmark ruling.

The traumatic episode of workers' deaths at the company, then known as France Telecom, in the late 2000s, led to deep soul-searching over corporate culture in France.

The court also found Orange guilty of the same charge and fined it 75,000 euros.

The guilty verdict against Lombard and the company will reverberate in French and European boardrooms as it sets a precedent for big business and could pave the way for other similar collective procedures in France.

Orange has previously acknowledged the suffering expressed by victims and recognised there may have been management errors in implementing the restructuring plan but denies there was any systemic plan or intention to harass employees.

Prosecutors argued that some of the methods employed in a deep restructuring of the company, then known as France Telecom, after privatisation triggered a wave of suicides.

Orange has said it acknowledges the suffering expressed by victims and recognises there may have been management errors in implementing the restructuring plan but denies there was any systemic plan or intention to harass employees.

Recommended

Lombard, 77, had denied wrongdoing.

Three other former Orange executives also accused of "moral harassment" have also denied responsibility. The executives said the restructuring plan was an economic necessity.

The former telecoms monopoly used the last day of the trial in July to offer compensation to victims and relatives of those who died. The presiding judge estimated that claims for compensation so far amounted to about 2 million euros ($2.25 million).

The case centres around a drive by the former state monopoly to shed 22,000 jobs and redeploy another 10,000 as it adapted to competition in the private sector.

In a country where workers employed on state contracts expect jobs for life and employees in both private and public sectors enjoy strong labour law protection, unions alleged that management sought ways to encourage workers to quit or accept reassignment.

A 2010 report by labour inspectors said management used "pathogenic" restructuring methods such as forcing people into new jobs in faraway cities and giving them unattainable performance objectives.

Prosecutors listed at least 18 suicides and 13 suicide attempts between April 2008 and June 2010.

According to union records, one employee stabbed himself in the stomach during a staff meeting and one woman threw herself out of a window. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US