French telecoms group Orange and its former CEO Didier Lombard were guilty of "moral harassment" that prompted a spate of suicides during a restructuring at the company in the late 2000s, a court ruled on Friday.

The court sentenced Lombard to a year in jail, of which eight months was suspended, and a $16,680 (15,000 euros) fine in a landmark ruling.

The traumatic episode of workers' deaths at the company, then known as France Telecom, in the late 2000s, led to deep soul-searching over corporate culture in France.

The court also found Orange guilty of the same charge and fined it 75,000 euros.

The guilty verdict against Lombard and the company will reverberate in French and European boardrooms as it sets a precedent for big business and could pave the way for other similar collective procedures in France.

Orange has previously acknowledged the suffering expressed by victims and recognised there may have been management errors in implementing the restructuring plan but denies there was any systemic plan or intention to harass employees.

Prosecutors argued that some of the methods employed in a deep restructuring of the company, then known as France Telecom, after privatisation triggered a wave of suicides.

