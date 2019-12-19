Turkish Airlines, one of the biggest customers of Boeing, is preparing to sue the company Thursday after having to reevaluate its operation strategy due to problems with Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, local media reported.

The Boeing 737 MAX series aircraft has been grounded worldwide since March following deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Turkish Airlines has been one of the hardest-hit companies following the decision to ground the aircraft.

The company is currently awaiting the delivery of 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, and cannot use 24 of the aircraft in its fleet due to the problem.