Turkish Airlines prepares to sue Boeing
The carrier is preparing to sue the aviation giant after the grounding of its fleet due to problems with the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
Many countries, including the US, Turkey, Russia and Iran, began to order the grounding of the Boeing 737 plane model in their airspace. / AA
December 19, 2019

Turkish Airlines, one of the biggest customers of Boeing, is preparing to sue the company Thursday after having to reevaluate its operation strategy due to problems with Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, local media reported. 

The Boeing 737 MAX series aircraft has been grounded worldwide since March following deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

Turkish Airlines has been one of the hardest-hit companies following the decision to ground the aircraft.

The company is currently awaiting the delivery of 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, and cannot use 24 of the aircraft in its fleet due to the problem. 

The carrier says the grounding of the aircraft and its inability to use the 24 already in its fleet has affected ticket fares and the number of domestic flights negatively.

The company saw a 6.7 percent decline compared to last year in the number of seats offered, and the increase in demand for air travel has also raised ticket prices considerably compared to 2018.

American regulators have said they will not be able to approve the jets' return to service before 2020.

Turkish Airlines performs over 1,200 flights every day and has added 14 new destinations in 2019.

