Libya says ready to implement military deal with Ankara
Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord approved the implementation of a military deal with Turkey.
Soldiers salute Turkish Armed Forces' military vehicles including, tanks and armoured vehicles which are being deployed to Syrian border to support the units in Hatay, Turkey on October 10, 2019 / AA
December 19, 2019

Libya's internationally recognised government said on Thursday it has ratified a security and military cooperation deal it agreed with Turkey last month, opening the way for potential military help from Ankara as it fights a months-long offensive by warlord Khalifa Haftar and his militants.

The Government of National Accord (GNA) said in a statement that the memorandum of understanding has been ratified but did not give further details.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ankara would improve cooperation with Libya by offering military support to the GNA and backing joint steps they have taken in the Mediterranean.

It was not immediately clear what kind of military support Turkey might offer Libya or when.

The GNA, based in the capital Tripoli, has been fighting since April to push back an offensive by the eastern-based warlord Haftar and his militia.

On November 7, Ankara and Tripoli-based Libyan government reached two separate memorandums of understanding (MoU), one on military cooperation and the other one on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

